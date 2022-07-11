Mine near Boundary Waters would pose “disproportionate” danger to Native American and low-income communities

These communities would face high risks “indefinitely,” the report says, because they rely on harvesting wild rice and gathering fish and fowl from the region. Pollution from mining would reduce the amount of food available and could lead to food contamination from mercury and other toxic metals.

Indigenous leaders and scientists have been warning about these dangers for years. The Forest Service analysis agrees with them, and is yet another piece of evidence that mining cannot be allowed near the Boundary Waters.

Adding to those concerns, the industry has a poor safety record. Waste-reservoir leaks and other accidents are all but inevitable, making mining risky “no matter how it is conducted,” in the Forest Service’s words. Such failures could become likelier over time, increasing threats to water quality and public health.