House votes to make “roadless” forest protections permanent

Lawmakers just voted to give long-awaited permanent protection to close to 100,000 square miles of U.S. Forest Service land.

On July 29, the House passed a wide-ranging package of bills that included a measure to codify the Roadless Area Conservation Rule of 2001 (commonly called “the Roadless Rule”) for the first time.

Though the rule is decades old, it hasn’t ever been passed by Congress. This makes it vulnerable to the whims of future presidential administrations that may not care about conservation. The recent vote is a step toward making the Roadless Rule permanent and ensuring fringe lawmakers can’t cut state-specific loopholes in it to open wild forests to logging and development, as has happened in the past.